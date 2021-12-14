Aya Gold intercepts multiple high-grade silver zones at Zgounder mine, Morocco

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; MYAGF-OTC] has provided high-grade silver results from the 2021 drill exploration program at the 85%-owned Zgounder silver mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. The government owns 15%.

The following drill results are for extension of the mineralization between the 2,125 and 2,130 levels with drill holes T28-21-2125-405 and T28-21-2125-411. At the 2,125-metre level, T28-21-2125-405 intercepted 4,579 g/t silver over 3.6 metres, including 12,532 g/t silver over 1.2 metres. At the 2,130-metre level, T28-21-2125-411 intercepted 1,225 g/t silver over 4.8 metres, including 3,280 g/t silver over 1.2 metres.

Near-surface continuity below current mine galleries with T28-21-1988-275, which intercepted 1,564 g/t silver over 3.6 metres including 4,040 g/t silver over 1.2 metres. The eastern strike was expanded with ZG-21-60, which intercepted 3,551 g/t silver over 1.5 etres, including 1,214 g/t silver over 4.0 metres.

Five holes were drilled at depth to the granite contact. All five holes were mineralized, with ZG-21-62 intersecting 663 g/t silver over 8.5 metres, including 3,060 g/t silver over 1.0 metre and 1,274 g/t silver over 1.0 metres. This is in addition to 1,670 g/t silver over 3.0 metres, including 9,005 g/t silver over 0.5 metre and 1,041 g/t silver over 2.0 metres, including 3,186 g/t silver over 0.5 metres. There was validation of the vertical continuity with hole ZG-SF-21-97 that generated 2,405 g/t silver over 2 metres, including 279 g/t silver over 6.5 metres.

Benoit La Salle, president and CEO, said, “Today’s drill results from the 2021 diamond drill program further extend near-mine mineralization on strike and down dip, in addition to confirming robust grades and thicknesses within the existing mineral resources. Notably, all of the drill holes completed to the granite contact hit significant high-grade intercepts, which will grow our resource further. The upcoming maiden reserve estimate, combined with the launch of the 2022 drill exploration program, are significant milestones towards our Zgounder mine expansion. Included in this release are results for 56 diamond drill holes (DDH), which include 11 DDH from surface and 45 underground holes including 24 electric percussion holes.”

Aya filed on SEDAR an independent NI 43-101 technical report for the Zgounder silver mine. There are no differences between the technical report and the information disclosed in the December 14, 2021 news release.

Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder silver mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit gold project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

