Goldshore drills 1.35 g/t gold over 52.85 metres at Moss Lake, Ontario

Goldshore Resources Inc. [GSHR-TSXV; GSHRF-OTC] reported gold assay results from holes MMD-21-006 and MQD-21-009, which continue to validate gold mineralization from the 100%-owned Moss Lake gold deposit 100 km west of Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario.

Highlights include new parallel zone indicated to the north of QES zone. Drilling confirmed the grades within the 2013 resource model and identified a second high-grade structure approximately 250 metres north of the model. High-grade mineralized intercepts include 52.85 metres at 1.35 g/t gold from 194.0 m; 7.85 metres at 1.18 g/t gold from 607.0 metres; and 9.0 metres at 1.42 g/t gold from 638.0 metres.

Twin holes confirm historic drill results. A comparison between the two sets of twin holes, based on geological rather grade intervals, shows a good comparison between gold grades and interval widths: 231.9 metres at 0.57 g/t gold from 160 metres (MMD-21-006) versus 233.0 metres at 0.58 g/t gold from 167 metres (90-223); 132.0 metres at 0.72 g/t gold from 141 metres (MQD-21-009) versus 128.0 metres at 0.74 g/t gold from 164 metres (90-209).

There are continued high-grade structures at Main zone. One main high-grade mineralized zone occurs within a larger envelope of plus 0.3 g/t gold mineralization at the southwestern edge of the Main zone in MMD-21-006, including 8.15 metres at 1.10 g/t gold from 167.05 metres; 29.5 metres at 1.19 g/t gold from 199.0 metres; and 10.8 metres at 1.57 g/t gold from 248.2 metres.

Brett Richards, president and CEO, commented: “As we have previously reported, we continue to produce drill results that confirm the historical resource estimate modelled in 2013, and significant extensions outside of the historical resource. As well, we are discovering additional parallel zones that we think will improve the project economics by replacing waste material in a design pit with mineralized blocks. The fact that we are continuing to intersect gold mineralization outside of the volume modelled in 2013 also affirms our belief that the deposit is significantly larger than previously interpreted.”

Peter Flindell, vice-president, exploration, commented: “Assay results continue to confirm the Main and QES zones include wide zones of plus one g/t gold mineralization within a much larger envelope of lower-grade gold mineralization. Drilling was shut down over a two-week Christmas/New Year period and we have restarted drilling operations with four rigs on site. As we get through the difficult operating environment of the winter months with lower production levels, we should be able to accelerate production levels back to normal daily/monthly operating levels later in the spring.”

