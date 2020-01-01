Calibre Mining completes Fiore Gold acquisition

11 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Calibre Mining Corp. [CXB-TSX; CXBMF-OTCQX] and Fiore Gold Ltd. [F-TSXV; FIOGF-OTCQB] have successfully completed the previously announced transaction pursuant to which, among other things, Calibre acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Fiore pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement.

Pursuant to the arrangement, former Fiore shareholders received 0.994 of a Calibre common share and a cash payment of 10 cents in exchange for each Fiore share held. As a result of the arrangement, Calibre issued an aggregate of 101,321,923 Calibre shares and made an aggregate cash payment of approximately $10.2-million. Upon closing of the arrangement, existing Calibre and former Fiore shareholders own approximately 77% and 23% of the issued and outstanding Calibre shares, respectively.

As a result of the arrangement, Calibre acquired a 100% interest in Fiore’s operating Pan gold mine, adjacent advanced-stage Gold Rock project and the past-producing Illipah gold project in Nevada, as well as the Golden Eagle project in Washington State.

Calibre intends to cause Fiore to delist the Fiore shares from the TSX Venture Exchange, to submit an application to cease to be a reporting issuer and to otherwise terminate its public company reporting requirements as soon as possible thereafter. The Calibre shares issued under the arrangement are expected to be listed and posted for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas-focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the United States, and Nicaragua.

 


Share this article

More Stories

Goldseek set to drill Quebec project, shares rise

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Stuhini Exploration samples up to 28.5 g/t gold at Ruby, British Columbia

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Fireweed Zinc drills 10.41% zinc, 149.9 g/t silver over 7.99 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon

12 hours ago Staff Writer

West Mining Discovers New Copper Zone Drills 53.31 metres of 0.51% Copper Equivalent and 42.61 g/t Gold Over 0.5 metres on the Starlight Trend

12 hours ago Resource World

Cabral Gold drills 3.3 g/t gold over 11.9 metres at Cuiu Cuiu, Brazil

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Demonstrate Continuity and Thickness of the Colorado SW Zone and Intersects 8.8 g/t Au over 8.2m at the Juniper Zone at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

13 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Goldseek set to drill Quebec project, shares rise

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Stuhini Exploration samples up to 28.5 g/t gold at Ruby, British Columbia

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Calibre Mining completes Fiore Gold acquisition

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Fireweed Zinc drills 10.41% zinc, 149.9 g/t silver over 7.99 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon

12 hours ago Staff Writer

West Mining Discovers New Copper Zone Drills 53.31 metres of 0.51% Copper Equivalent and 42.61 g/t Gold Over 0.5 metres on the Starlight Trend

12 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.