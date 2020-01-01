Fireweed Zinc drills 10.41% zinc, 149.9 g/t silver over 7.99 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon

Hole TS21-001 intersected 10.41% zinc, 11.58% lead, and 149.9 g/t silver over 7.99 metres (true width 2.46 m) within a broader interval of 6.92% zinc, 5.03% lead, and 48.7 g/t silver over 37.99 metres (11.70 m true width). Tom East is the highest-grade deposit on the property and remains open for expansion. Assay results from the last two holes at Boundary West are pending.

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated, “Tom East continues to deliver high-grade results consistent with previous drilling in the area. As we continue to develop the resource, it is highly encouraging that we continue to intersect these wide high-grade zones. These results will be used to guide future drilling, enhance existing geological models, and upgrade the resource. In the coming weeks, we look forward to more drill results from the last two holes at Boundary West.” Fireweed Zinc is advancing its district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass Project which is host to the 100%-owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, NS, Oro, Sol, Ben, and Stump) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.