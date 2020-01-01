Fireweed Zinc drills 10.41% zinc, 149.9 g/t silver over 7.99 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon

12 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Fireweed Zinc Ltd. [FWZ-TS; FWEDF-OTCQB; 20F-FSE] reported further assay results from the 2021 drilling program at the 100%-owned Macmillan Pass project, Yukon, Canada, where an infill hole at Tom East encountered high-grade laminated mineralization.

Hole TS21-001 intersected 10.41% zinc, 11.58% lead, and 149.9 g/t silver over 7.99 metres (true width 2.46 m) within a broader interval of 6.92% zinc, 5.03% lead, and 48.7 g/t silver over 37.99 metres (11.70 m true width). Tom East is the highest-grade deposit on the property and remains open for expansion. Assay results from the last two holes at Boundary West are pending.
Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated, “Tom East continues to deliver high-grade results consistent with previous drilling in the area. As we continue to develop the resource, it is highly encouraging that we continue to intersect these wide high-grade zones. These results will be used to guide future drilling, enhance existing geological models, and upgrade the resource. In the coming weeks, we look forward to more drill results from the last two holes at Boundary West.

Fireweed Zinc is advancing its district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass Project which is host to the 100%-owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, NS, Oro, Sol, Ben, and Stump) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

Share this article

More Stories

Goldseek set to drill Quebec project, shares rise

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Stuhini Exploration samples up to 28.5 g/t gold at Ruby, British Columbia

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Calibre Mining completes Fiore Gold acquisition

11 hours ago Staff Writer

West Mining Discovers New Copper Zone Drills 53.31 metres of 0.51% Copper Equivalent and 42.61 g/t Gold Over 0.5 metres on the Starlight Trend

12 hours ago Resource World

Cabral Gold drills 3.3 g/t gold over 11.9 metres at Cuiu Cuiu, Brazil

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Demonstrate Continuity and Thickness of the Colorado SW Zone and Intersects 8.8 g/t Au over 8.2m at the Juniper Zone at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

13 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Goldseek set to drill Quebec project, shares rise

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Stuhini Exploration samples up to 28.5 g/t gold at Ruby, British Columbia

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Calibre Mining completes Fiore Gold acquisition

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Fireweed Zinc drills 10.41% zinc, 149.9 g/t silver over 7.99 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon

12 hours ago Staff Writer

West Mining Discovers New Copper Zone Drills 53.31 metres of 0.51% Copper Equivalent and 42.61 g/t Gold Over 0.5 metres on the Starlight Trend

12 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.