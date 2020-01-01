Crystal Lake Mining drills 51.38 metres of 0.46% copper in Golden Triangle

Share this article















Crystal Lake Mining Corp. [CLM-TSXV; SIOCF-OTC; SOG-FF] has reported additional copper, gold, silver, zinc and lead mineralization and the first high-grade gold mineralization intersected from its maiden diamond drill program that tested three target areas at Burgundy Ridge, an area within the greater Burgundy trend of the company’s Newmont Lake property in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

Green Rock Zone

Diamond drill hole BR19-16 is the only hole to date targeting the Green Rock breccia discovered late in the 2019 season where receding snow and ice allowed additional mapping. Mineralization encountered 260 metres below and 75 metres offset from a high-grade surface trench taken at the same time included 51.38 metres of 0.46% copper, 1.22% zinc, 0.17 g/t gold, 9.98 g/t silver and 0.16% lead starting at 343.66 metres, including 30.33 metres of 0.64% Cu, 2.00% Zn, 0.25 g/t gold, 13.57 g/t silver and 0.25% lead.

The drill interval demonstrates mineralization extends under areas of receding ice and snow with significant depth potential. Green Rock was identified as an area of interest in September, 2019, from mineralization in the previously announced trench sample BRCH19-01 that cut a continuous interval assaying 37.00 metres of 1.31% copper, 2.97% zinc, 1.49 g/t gold and 23.26 g/t silver, including 22.00 metres of 2.00% Cu, 4.69% Zn, 2.27 g/t gold and 34.36 g/t silver.

Evidence at the Green Rock Zone suggests a minimum of three mineralizing events in the area and is characteristic of high-grade hydrothermal breccias seen in large alkalic porphyry-type deposits. BR19-16 is also the first evidence of lead in the Green Rock breccia with individual grades as high as 3.58% lead, 1.01% copper, 2.80% zinc, 0.21 g/t gold and 47.48 g/t silver over 1.16 metres starting at 351.35 metres.

Ridge Zone

Diamond drill hole BR19-13 drilled 250 metres north of Green Rock intersected 184.67 metres of 0.21% copper, 0.14 g/t gold, 3.70 g/t silver and 0.17% zinc starting at surface with grades as high as 8.98% Cu, 2.36% Zn, 0.62 g/t gold and 35.97 g/t silver.

BR19-13 is located 200 metres south-southwest from previously announced BR19-02, which intersected 91.26 metres of 0.38% copper, 0.30 g/t gold and 4.12 g/t silver starting at 36.67 metres. Ridge Zone drilling outlines skarn-style mineralization over a 600-metre strike length and is open in both strike directions and at depth.

Ridge West Zone

Diamond drill hole BR19-04 intersected 1.50 metres of 15.05 g/t gold and 4.03 g/t silver starting at 149.00 metres depth. These are the first signs of a potential high-grade gold system adjacent to the current target area and is the second of two targets that were intersected underneath receding ice and snow.

Further drilling at Ridge West successfully intersected what are thought to be additional offshoots of the Green Rock breccia more than 400 metres away from the theorized epicentre. Grades as high as 1.00 metre of 6.70% copper and 55.9 g/t silver within 2.60 metres of 3.64% copper and 32.32 g/t silver were encountered at 262.35 m.

Cole Evans, Crystal Lake’s CEO, commented: “Drilling from the maiden diamond drill program at Burgundy Ridge is shallow and minimal relative to the size of the property and the scale of alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposits that we are modelling and targeting at Burgundy. Strong surface and near-surface mineralization with alteration intersected thus far confirm the presence of well-mineralized alkalic porphyry systems along the 2.3-km Burgundy trend. Our results indicate geological similarities to alkalic porphyry deposits like Cadia/Ridgeway, North Parkes, Galore Creek, Red Chris, Mount Milligan and Mount Polley. Future work at Burgundy will focus on vectoring into the centres of our alkalic porphyry mineralization.”

Early evidence to date suggests Burgundy Ridge shares many features of a large, silica-undersaturated, alkalic porphyry system with similar geological characteristics to both Newmont/Teck’s Galore Creek project located 35 km northwest, and Imperial Metals’ Mount Polley mine located in BC’s central interior.

Crystal Lake Mining is focused on exploration and development of the 551 km2 Newmont Lake property where the company has an option to earn a 100% interest.

Share this article













