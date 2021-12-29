Endurance Reports New Drill Discovery of 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 metres including 29.96 gpt gold over 4.1 metres on The Reliance Property

Highlights for the reported diamond drill hole DDH 21-020 include:

A new near-surface drill discovery on the Eagle South soil anomaly.

The best gold intersection reported to date on the Reliance Property with 15.7 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold over 24.8 metres (“m”) , including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m. , commencing at 33.3 m down hole.

, including , commencing at 33.3 m down hole. A significant step-out located 150 m southeast of DH21-006 reported on December 29, 2021 which intersected Eagle Zone gold mineralization of 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m.

including Strike length of the Eagle Zone and Eagle South area has now been drill tested for over 300 m and continues to be open along strike to the southeast and to depth.

Together with surface gold prospects E5 and E7 reported on January 5, 2022 with surface chip and grab sampling up to 21.2 gpt gold, confirm a minimum 400 m strike potential for the combined Eagle Zone and Eagle South discovery area.

confirm a for the combined Eagle Zone and Eagle South discovery area. Many of the drill intersections in the Eagle area are near-surface and high-grade for shallow gold zones.

“The Company’s maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that now significantly expand the exploration potential into the previously undrilled Eagle South area. Systematic exploration is now delivering a significant discovery at the Eagle South with a top-tier gold intersection”, commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. “The original Imperial Zone, and recent discoveries at the Eagle, Eagle South and Diplomat Zones convincingly demonstrate potential for further growth through drilling along the prospective two kilometre long Royal Shear trend at the Reliance Property.”

DDH21-020 was drilled east at minus 45 degrees to test under a strongly altered and mineralized outcrop exposed during October 2021 drill trail construction completed to access the Eagle South gold-in-soil anomaly. Additional results and drilling in the Eagle South area are required to provide confidence on the estimated true width of the drill intersection in DDH21-020. One soil sample with a gold-in-soil value of 2,000 part per billion gold was located in this approximate area prior to drill trail construction. DDH21-020 is located 760 m southeast of DH21-009 which tested the Imperial Zone and intersected gold mineralization of 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m. (reported on December 9, 2021) DDH21-020 is plotted on the 2021 Eagle drill plan on Figure 1 and Eagle Zone & Eagle South longitudinal section on Figure 2. A tabulation of the individual assay samples for the DDH21-020 intersection is summarized in Table 1 and the drill core photo of the highest grade drilled interval in DDH21-020 is shown on Figure 3 and selected breccia textures from the drill hole on Figure 4.

As announced on November 3, 2021, the Company completed twenty-two (22) drill holes at the Eagle and Imperial Zones. Assay results for the first seven (7) of sixteen (16) holes completed at the Eagle Zone were reported on November 29, 2021 and December 29 , 2021 with intersections of 10.94 gpt gold over 5.4 m, 7.49 gpt gold over 9.0 m, 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m, 2.39 gpt gold over of 14.8 m, and 2.08 gpt gold over 16.9 m. Assay results for three (3) of six (6) holes drilled at the Imperial Zone were reported on December 9, 2021 with a highlight intersection of 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including a higher grade core of 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m. The 2021 diamond drill results reported to date are summarized in Table 2 below and on the Company website. Assay results for the remaining eleven (11) holes at Eagle and Imperial Zone are expected to be reported through January and February 2022.

Gold intersections in the Reliance Property drill cores observed to date are associated with intense iron-carbonate and sericite alteration, within structurally deformed sequences related to the Royal Shear. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts of pyrite, stibnite, arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias often with associated pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. Reliance is interpreted to represent a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed using a skid mounted Hydracore 2000 equipped with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 cm diameter core. Diamond drill core was cut using a diamond drill saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals were typically 2 metre core length and intervals were shortened for lithology or alteration changes. For drilled and sampled intervals of poor average core recovery, the complete core was sampled and sent to the laboratory for assay analysis. Reverse Circulation (“RC”) samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size were reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored.. All RC chips and diamond drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream.

The 2020 and 2021 work programs were supervised by Darren O’Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O’Brien has reviewed and approved this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Figure 1: Reliance Property, Eagle Area – 2021 Drill Plan

Figure 2: Reliance Property, Eagle Zone & Eagle South Longitudinal Section

Table 1: Reliance Property, DDH21-020 Drill Assay Results

Table 2: Reliance Property, 2021 Diamond Drill Results

Figure 3: Reliance Property, Eagle South – DDH21-020 High Grade Drill Intersection Photo

Figure 4: Reliance – Eagle South – DDH21-020 Breccia Textures & Associated Grade