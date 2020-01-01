Equity drills 30.3 g/t AuEq over 0.7 metres at Silver Queen, British Columbia

Share this article

Equity Metals Corp. [EQTY-TSXV; EQMEF-OTCQB] reported several intersections of high-grade gold and silver in three holes from the Camp and Sveinson target areas on the 100%-owned Silver Queen property, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, 43 km south of Houston, British Columbia, indicating continuity of veins within the two target areas.

Drilling highlights include a 0.7-metre interval grading 13.6 g/t gold, 690 g/t silver, 5.9% copper, 0.1% lead and 0.2% zinc (30.3 g/t AuEq – gold equivalent, or 2,273 g/t AgEq – silver equivalent) from drill hole SQ22-063. Drill hole SQ22-063 returned a 0.3-metre interval grading 3 g/t gold, 426 g/t silver, 3.7% copper, 0.3% lead and 1.2% zinc (14.1 g/t AuEq or 1,054 g/t AgEq) within a 1.8-metre interval averaging 1.8 g/t gold, 90 g/t silver, 0.6% copper, 0.3% lead and 1.1% zinc (4.4 g/t AuEq or 334 g/t AgEq) from drill hole.

Hole SQ22-065 returned a 0.3-metre interval grading 12.1 g/t gold, 46 g/t silver, 0.3% lead and 2.1% zinc (14.0 g/t AuEq or 1,048 g/t AgEq) within a 2.8-metre interval averaging 1.7 g/t gold, 22 g/t silver, 0.1% lead and 1.7% zinc (3.1 g/t AuEq or 233g /t AgEq).

The drill intercepts are from the first three of 13 core holes from the Winter ‘22 program, which tested both the Camp/Sveinson and NG-3 vein systems. The three holes tested the eastern margin of the Camp Vein target where it transitions into the 1 km-long the Sveinson Extension, which was drill tested by 12 holes during the Fall of 2021.

Drilling confirmed the lateral projection of several shallow veins (150 metres depth) and a deeper intercept approximately 300 metres below surface. Strong gold and silver values were received from several intercepts reflecting the character of both the Camp Vein target (generally silver-enriched) and the Sveinson target (generally gold-enriched), indicating a possible gradation between the two styles of mineralization. Veins were intersected across the full 150-metre width of the target zone with preliminary 3D modeling indicating good continuity between the two mineralized trends.

The Winter ‘22 program consisted of 13 core holes totaling 4,382 metres, including six holes (2,431m) at the NG-3 target and seven holes (1,931m) on the Camp and Sveinson targets. Assay results are pending for six NG-3 holes and for the remaining four holes, three which tested the west side of the Camp target and a single hole which is a step-out from a high-grade gold intercept in the Sveinson target.

The Silver Queen Project is a premier gold-silver property with over 100 years of historic exploration and development and is located adjacent to power, roads and rail with significant mining infrastructure that was developed under previous operators Bradina JV (Bralorne Mines) and Houston Metals Corp. (a Hunt Brothers company).

Equity Metals is a Manex Resource Group Company that provides exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Equity Metals’ two major mineral properties, the Silver Queen Au-Ag-Zn-Cu project, B.C., and the Monument Diamond project, located in Lac De Gras, NWT.

Share this article