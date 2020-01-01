Eskay Mining Encounters Extensive Stockwork Feeder Mineralization

Share this article















Eskay Mining Corp. [TSXV-ESK, OTCQB-ESKYF, Frankfurt-KN7] has announced that recent diamond core drilling at the Jeff target, one of multiple targets across its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia, has encountered multiple intercepts of stockwork feeder mineralization similar to that encountered in drilling in 2020.

Four diamond drills are currently operating at site and will be throughout the remainder of the 2021 exploration season. Eskay anticipates drilling at least 30,000 m this year.

Hole J21-41 encountered approximately 46 m of mineralization in an extension of the upper Jeff zone approximately 50 m east and down-dip of holes completed last year. This mineralization includes 22 meters of replacement-style mineralization, and 24 m of intensely silicified stockwork sulphide mineralization with tetrahedrite, a silver sulfosalt mineral, occuring in a hydrothermal breccia. Similarly, hole J21-46, positioned approximately 100 m north along strike from holes J21-41 and J20-39 (completed last season), encountered approximately 80 m of robust semi-massive replacement-style and stockwork feeder mineralization with pyrargyrite disseminated throughout mineralization. Based on these visual indications, Eskay’s team is optimistic the upper Jeff zone is expanding and intensifying in areas downdip to the east, northeast, and along strike to the north.

Sulfide mineralization was encountered in hole J21-47 drilled at a new target approximately 500 m northeast of Jeff. This intercept occurs in a stratigraphic position comparable to that hosting mineralization at Jeff.

Eskay’s first 2021 drill holes target extensions of the upper and lower Jeff stockwork feeder zones where drilling in 2020 yielded significant mineralized intercepts including 35.5 m grading 9.50 gpt Au and 70.0 gpt Ag in hole J20-33, 5.08 m grading 31.23 gpt Au and 138.1 gpt Ag in hole J20-34, and 14.12 m grading 2.87 gpt Au and 84.5 gpt Ag in hole J20-39.

Shares of Eskay Mining are up CAD$0.21 cents to CAD$2.63.

