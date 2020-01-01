Getchell drills 10.4 g/t gold over 25 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada

Share this article

Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported results for drill hole FCG21-16 that targeted the North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Highlights include Hole FCG21-16The highest ‘grade x thickness’ concentration of gold in the 40+ year history of the Fondaway Canyon gold project was encountered. High-grade gold mineralization of 10.4 g/t gold over 25.0 metres within a broader zone grading 6.3 g/t gold over 50.7 metres was intersected. Additional significant gold intervals were intersected including 3.1 g/t gold over 33.4 metres, a previously unknown lower zone of gold, and 2.1 g/t gold over 14.1 metres, a newly modelled near surface lens.

“Drill hole FGC21-16, the last hole of the 2021 drill program, exceeded the results of any hole drilled in the greater than forty-year history of gold exploration and mining at the Project. The high concentration of gold is a clear testament to the intensity of the gold mineralizing system and raises the upside potential at Fondaway Canyon.” stated Mike Sieb, President. “Obviously, further delineation of this high-grade gold zone at North Fork has been added to our priorities for the upcoming 2022 drill program.”

FCG21-16, stationed on the canyon floor at the junction of Fondaway Canyon and the North Fork branch, and drilling steeply to the northeast, was designed to further delineate the North Fork mineralized zone as a 30m step out to the northwest from holes FCG20-04, FCG21-09, and FCG21-10.

FCG21-16 intersected a shallow lens grading 2.1 g/t gold over 14.1 metres, from 75.6 to 89.7 metres down-hole depth, before encountering a high-grade gold interval grading 6.3 g/t gold over 50.7 metres (117.5-168.2m) that includes 10.4 g/t gold over 25.0 metres (139.9-164.9m).

The high-grade FCG21-16 interval was intersected shallower than the North Fork zone’s targeted depth and appears to correspond to an upper lens recently indicated by hole FCG21-09. Additional drilling will be required to delineate this newly discovered zone of high-grade mineralization and will be a priority in the forthcoming 2022 drill program.

FCG21-16 intersected multiple notable gold intercepts further down hole (Table 1) highlighted by one interval grading 3.1 g/t gold over 33.4 metres from 265.0 to 298.4 metres that included two internal zones grading 9.6 g/t gold over 3.0 metres and 6.1 g/t gold over 6.1 metres. This interval is situated below the previously modelled lower extent of the North Fork Zone and may represent a newly discovered zone. Additional drilling will be required to determine the extent and orientation of this mineralization.

Drill hole FCG21-16 is another prime example that an extensive mineralizing system is present at Fondaway Canyon. The mineralization delineated to date has been traced for 800 metres down dip from surface and remains open on strike and at depth.

“We are thrilled that Getchell’s outstanding success in 2020, with the discovery of the Colorado SW, Juniper and North Fork gold zones, continued into our 2021 drill program. The 10 drill holes we completed in 2021, not only extended our discovery zones but also returned exceptional gold intercepts, notably FCG21-08 at Colorado SW and the stunning results of FCG21-16 at North Fork,” added Sieb. “We are looking forward to 2022 to continue our track record of success and, with two drill rigs secured, an accelerated advancement of the Fondaway Canyon gold project.”

Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell’s asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.Ten drill holes, FCG21-07 through FCG21-16, totalling 3,874 metres were drilled last year at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project. All ten holes are located in the Central Area and followed up on the 2020 discovery of the Colorado SW, the Juniper, and the North Fork gold zones.

