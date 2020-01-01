Global Uranium Supplies are Vulnerable to Russia’s Influence

Share this article

By Alfred Stewart

Global demand for uranium to fuel nuclear reactors is shown in the table below from the World Nuclear Association. As can be seen, the world requires 62,496 tonnes of uranium per year for electricity generation. Nuclear power accounts for an essential part of the grid in the Western World. France generates 70% of its electricity and the US just under 20% of electric generation from nuclear power. Importantly, this is stable base load energy which is online 24/7.

The World Nuclear Association’s Country Profiles, linked to below, provide more detail of what is tabulated here.

Country Profile) NUCLEAR ELECTRICITY GENERATION 2020 REACTORS OPERABLE February 2022 REACTORS UNDER CONSTRUCTION February 2022 REACTORS PLANNED February 2022 REACTORS PROPOSED February 2022 URANIUM REQUIRED 2021 TWh % e No. MWe net No. MWe gross No. MWe gross No. MWe gross tonnes U Argentina 10.0 7.5 3 1641 1 29 1 1150 2 1350 167 Armenia 2.6 34.5 1 415 0 0 0 0 1 1060 50 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 2 2400 0 0 2 2400 0 Belarus 0.3 1.0 1 1110 1 1194 0 0 2 2400 179 Belgium 32.8 39.1 7 5942 0 0 0 0 0 0 790 Brazil † 13.2 2.1 2 1884 1 1405 0 0 4 4000 340 Bulgaria 15.9 40.8 2 2006 0 0 1 1000 2 2000 322 Canada 92.2 14.6 19 13,624 0 0 0 0 2 1500 1492 China 344.7 4.9 53 50,769 19 20,930 34 38,110 168 196,860 9563 Czech Republic 28.4 37.3 6 3934 0 0 1 1200 3 3600 706 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4800 0 0 0 Finland 22.4 33.9 4 2794 1 1720 1 1170 0 0 421 France 338.7 70.6 56 61,370 1 1650 0 0 0 0 8233 Germany 60.9 11.3 3 4055 0 0 0 0 0 0 521 Hungary 15.2 48.0 4 1902 0 0 2 2400 0 0 320 India 40.4 3.3 23 6885 8 6700 12 8400 28 32,000 977 Iran 5.8 1.7 1 915 1 1057 1 1057 5 2760 153 Japan † 43.0 5.1 33 31,679 2 2756 1 1385 8 11,562 1396 Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1000 0 Kazakhstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 600 0 Korea RO (South) 152.6 29.6 24 23,150 4 5600 0 0 2 2800 4270 Lithuania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2700 0 Mexico 10.9 4.9 2 1552 0 0 0 0 3 3000 226 Netherlands 3.9 3.3 1 482 0 0 0 0 0 0 69 Pakistan 9.6 7.1 5 2242 1 1100 1 1170 0 0 787 Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6000 0 Romania 10.6 19.9 2 1300 0 0 2 1440 1 720 185 Russia ‡ 201.8 20.6 37 27,653 3 2810 27 23,725 21 20,100 5925 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 17,000 0 Slovakia 14.4 53.1 4 1837 2 942 0 0 1 1200 359 Slovenia 6.0 37.8 1 688 0 0 0 0 1 1000 127 South Africa 11.6 5.9 2 1860 0 0 0 0 8 9600 277 Spain 55.8 22.2 7 7121 0 0 0 0 0 0 1221 Sweden 47.4 29.8 6 6882 0 0 0 0 0 0 914 Switzerland 23.0 32.9 4 2960 0 0 0 0 0 0 412 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2000 0 Turkey 0 0 0 0 3 3600 1 1200 8 9500 0 Ukraine † 71.5 51.2 15 13,107 2 1900 0 0 2 2,400 1876 UAE 1.6 1.1 2 2690 2 2800 0 0 0 0 907 United Kingdom 45.9 14.5 11 6848 2 3440 2 3340 2 2300 1259 USA 789.9 19.7 93 95,523 2 2500 3 2550 18 8000 17,587 Uzbekistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2400 2 2400 0 WORLD* 2553 c 10.3** 437 389,679 58 64,533 96 96,497 325 353,812 62,496 TWh % e No. MWe No. MWe No. MWe No. MWe tonnes U NUCLEAR ELECTRICITY GENERATION OPERABLE UNDER CONSTRUCTION PLANNED PROPOSED URANIUM REQUIRED

Source: World Nuclear Association

The source of uranium supply in the world has shifted dramatically in the last twenty years. Part of the shift has been due to economics. In Situ leaching extraction has proven to be a lower cost source of uranium and it has displaced conventional uranium mining over the last twenty years, going from 16% of global supply in 2000 to 58% of global supply in 2020. But this supply is not secure. Most of it comes from Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic which is presently in political turmoil to the point where Russia deployed troops to help the Putin allied Kazakhstan government suppress public protests about energy prices

The major Kazakhstan uranium mining company is Kazatomprom a state-controlled entity. Another significant producer is Uranium One. This was a Canadian public company launched on the TSX and a major uranium producer in Kazakhstan through joint venture with Kazatomprom and a direct producer of uranium from Africa. Who owns Uranium One? It was taken over by Russia’s state atomic energy company Rosatom in 2009-2010. In summary, directly and indirectly Russia has control or significant influence of over half of the world’s uranium supply.

Uranium requires enrichment to be used in most nuclear reactors (but not Canada’s CANDU reactors which do not require enriched uranium). Where does the uranium from Kazakhstan get enriched? In part, Russia through Rosatom provides this service. The United States gets 17% of its refined uranium from Russia.

Source: World Nuclear News

This may have seemed like a good idea when the West was trying to accommodate Russia in the world economy but given the invasion of Ukraine this now now puts the West in a position that its supply of this vital energy source is controlled by Russia.

Uranium Producers of America President and Executive Vice President of Uranium Energy Corp Scott Melbye issued the following statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “Russia’s aggression in Ukraine highlights the danger of relying on the Kremlin and its allies for strategically critical energy supplies and minerals. Nearly half of the uranium needed to fuel U.S. reactors is purchased from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Despite ample U.S. uranium resources and the capacity to produce them at the highest environmental, safety, and health standards, U.S. production has almost completely halted. The Uranium Producers of America have repeatedly warned policymakers of the consequences of this overreliance as the predatory market tactics of these state-owned competitors have eroded the domestic uranium supply chain.”

Because of this issue, Western uranium suppliers such as Cameco, and uranium ETFs such as the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust have “caught a bid’ and the spot uranium price is trending higher.

