Golden Predator drills significant gold mineralization at Brewery Creek, Yukon

Golden Predator Mining Corp. [GPY-TSXV; NTGSF-OTCQX] announced results from the final 16 of 32 reverse circulation drill holes from the 2020 work program at its licensed 100%-owned Brewery Creek mine project ‎located approximately 55 km by road from Dawson City, Yukon.

Drill highlights include 19.81 metres of 1.57 g/t gold from a depth of 85.34 metres in drill hole RC20-2694; 21.34 metres of 1.31 g/t gold from a depth of 123.44 metres in drill hole RC20-2702; 21.34 m of 1.09 g/t gold from a depth of 80.77 metres in drill hole RC20-2705; 9.14 metrres of 1.41 g/t gold from a depth of 45.72 metres in drill hole RC20-2706; and 12.19 metres of 0.55 g/t gold from a depth of 6.10 metres and 16.76 metres of 0.58 g/t gold from a depth of 62.48 metres in drill hole RC20-2708.

A total of 32 reverse circulation drill holes, totaling 3,706 metres, were completed between the Golden and Lucky resource areas in the fall of 2020. The 2020 program was designed to infill within and around two fences of 2019 drilling that encountered mineralization along a 400-metre gap where there had been no previous drilling between the Golden and Lucky resource areas. The objective was to establish sufficient drill density in this 400-metre gap to be able to incorporate the Lucky resource into the greater Keg pit shell.

The gold assays for the remaining 16 drill holes of the program are reported in this release with significant thicknesses of gold mineralization present in 14 of the 16 of the drill holes. The two drill holes not intersecting mineralization were not completed to target depth. The collars of 8 of the drill holes are located outside of the current Golden resource area and the other 8 are located on the southwestern margin of the current Golden resource area.

Other significant mineralized intervals include 7.62 metres of 2.68 g/t gold from a depth of 102.11 metres in drill hole RC20-2700 and multiple intercepts in drill hole RC20-2707, including 9.14 metres of 0.58 g/t gold from a depth of 42.67 metres and 13.72 metres of 0.57 g/t gold from a depth of 70.10 metres.

Brewery Creek has indicated leachable resources of 789,000 ounces with 497,000 ounces inferred. Inferred sulphide resources are 828,000 ounces. A Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) is being conducted by Kappes Cassiday & Associates.

