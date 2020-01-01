Irving Resources drills 2.39 metres of 6.77 g/t AuEq at Omu

Share this article















Irving Resources Inc. [IRV-CSE; IRVRF-OTC] reports that diamond drill holes completed at its Nanko vein target have encountered high-grade gold-silver vein intercepts. Nanko is one of two robust vein targets at the Omui Mine Site, part of the company’s 100% controlled Omu Gold Project, Hokkaido, Japan.

Holes 20OMI-006 through 20OMI-009 are all situated in the eastern part of the Nanko target area and tested the recently discovered vein system at different orientations to better understand the orientation of various veins. All holes encountered multiple vein intercepts. Results include 2.39 metres grading 6.77 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) (5.22 g/t gold and 103.6 g/t silver) in hole 20OMI-006. Hole 20OMI-007 returned 2.99 metres grading 4.74 g/t AuEq (4.34 g/t gold and 26.8 g/t silver).

Hole 20OMI-008 returned 2.00 metres grading 4.37 g/t AuEq (3.98 g/t gold and 26.1 g/t silver).

Hole 20OMI-009 returned 1.87 metres grading 10.27 g/tpt AuEq (8.88 g/t gold and 93.1 g/t silver) and a second interval of 6.50 metres grading 4.73 g/t AuEq (4.37 g/t gold and 24.4 g/t silver), including 2.51 metres of 9.74 g/t AuEq (9.21 g/t gold and 35.2 g/t silver).

“Remarkably, all eight diamond drill holes completed at Nanko during the latter half of 2020 returned multiple vein intercepts,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving. “To see a hit rate like this in an epithermal vein system in early stage drilling is a good sign that we have discovered a robust, well-preserved vein system at Nanko. The vein network is wide open in all directions, and we see evidence in our CSAMT data that Nanko connects with the Honpi vein network 600 metres northwest. We are pleased that Omui Mine Site continues to show a positive exploration and discovery trajectory. We are also pleased that our drill team has been able to enter Japan and will soon be gearing up our 2021 drill campaign.”

Share this article













