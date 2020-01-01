Hanstone Gold samples up to 19.35 g/t gold at Doc property, British Columbia

34 mins ago Staff Writer
Hanstone Gold Corp. [HANS-TSXV; HANCF-OTCQB; HGO-FSE] provided an update on the results from its bulk sampling program conducted in 2021 on its DOC property in northern British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle Mineral District. The Golden Triangle hosts three of Canada’s most significant mineral deposits that include Skeena Resources’ Eskay Creek gold & silver deposit, Newmont and Teck Resources’ significant copper-gold-silver Galore Creek Project and Pretium Resources Brucejack gold mine.

Two 1-ton bulk samples were taken from the Doc property’s Q19 vein, and from the newly discovered TRJC vein. Samples from each vein were crushed and milled to -150 mesh size fraction, with 5 samples retrieved from each bulk sample for analysis. Each sample was analyzed using the metallic screen fire assay at TSL Laboratories and ICP1 Total 4 acid digestion method at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK.

Highlights include Q19 vein system bulk sample that averaged 19.35 g/t gold, 127.00 g/t silver, and 465.40 ppm copper. The TRJC vein system bulk sample averaged 5.73 g/t gold, 89.18 g/t silver, and 43,580 ppm lead. Complete assays are in the company’s press release.

Ray Marks, President and CEO, commented: “The reported high grades and consistency of the bulk sample results are very encouraging The newly discovered TRJC vein gives confidence that there is a high probability of discovering deep mineralized structures yet to be explored on both the Doc and Snip North Properties,”

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area the Golden Triangle. Hanstone holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the 1,704-hectare Doc project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project.

 


