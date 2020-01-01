Nexus Gold drills 2.19 g/t gold 22 metres at McKenzie property, Ontario

Share this article

Nexus Gold Corp. [NXS-TSXV; NXXGF-OTCQB; N6E-FSE] reported initial assay results from its second round of phase 2 diamond drilling on its 100%-owned McKenzie gold project located at Red Lake, northwestern Ontario.

This second round of drilling, completed in December 2021, was designed to test gold anomalies occurring in and around historic trenches identified earlier in the fall by prospecting teams employed by the company. The program was also testing the potential strike extension of mineralization identified in the first round of phase two drilling in the spring of 2021. The program consisted of eight drill holes totaling 2000 metres (full summary of the four holes are reported in the company press release.

Significant mineralization was encountered in three of the first four holes from the December drill program, which also substantially expanded the strike length of the mineralized zone. Highlights from the first four holes received include drill hole MK-21-024 which returned 22 metres of 2.19 g/t gold, which includes 1 metre of 21 g/t gold at 65 metres depth, and 1.5 metres of 24.5 g/t gold at 70.5 metres depth.

MK-21-027 returned 23 metres of 0.59 g/t gold, including 1 metre of 2.76 g/t gold and 1 metre of 6.31 g/t gold. MK-21-030 returned multiple mineralized intercepts, including 3 metres of 1.41 g/t gold, 6 metres of 1.07 g/t gold, 6 metres of 1.17 g/t gold, and 2 metres of 2.41 g/t gold. These higher-grade results were contained within lengthier sub-1 gram intercepts, including 25 metres of 0.52 g/t gold, 10 metres of 0.58 g/t gold, 22 metres of 0.52 g/t gold, and 12 metres of 0.63 g/t gold.

“We’re pleased with these results so far, we were definitely successful in expanding the footprint of the mineralized zone,” said president and CEO, Alex Klenman. “It appears that we have a kink in the mineralized trend towards the northwest, which is an intriguing development. We’ll look to continue to chase the mineralization in that direction as there’s a lot of ground up there to work. We’re also encouraged with the mix of higher grade intervals and extended sub and near 1-gram intercepts. These results, as in previous drilling, continue to indicate similarity to the mineralization style over at the Hasaga project, located several kilometers to the east of us.”

“This round of drilling was a little more challenging as the mineralization we encountered in the north of Perch Lake displayed a varying degree of alteration to what we’ve been observing in the holes south of the lake,” said VP Exploration, Warren Robb. “Holes drilled out under Perch Lake, on the other hand, resulted in intersecting similar alteration and mineralization as we encountered in holes 18 and 19 to the south.”

The McKenzie Gold Project is an approximately 1,400-hectare gold exploration project located in the heart of the historic Red Lake gold camp. Areas of high-grade gold mineralization have been established within the northern portion of the claim block (McKenzie Island), with significant gold values having been drilled along a 600-metre strike in the southern portion of the property (St. Paul’s Bay area).

The company appointed Heidi Gutte as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Zula Kropivnitski.

