Norsemont drills 2.01 g/t gold over 50 metres at Choquelimpie, Chile

Norsemont Mining Inc. [NOM-CSE; NRRSF-OTC; LXZ-FSE] provided an operational update and released the first tranche of results from its maiden diamond drilling program at the 100%-owned Choquelimpie high sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project in northern Chile.

Highlights included 1.38 g/t gold over 93.0 metres from surface, including 2.01 g/t gold over 50 metres, 6.29 g/t gold over 12 metres, 10.22 g/t gold over 6 metres in hole MV21-002. Hole MV21-004 returned 3.63 g/t gold over 31 metres from surface, including 6.07 g/t gold over 9 metres.

Two drill rigs completed 10 diamond drill holes prior to the temporary suspension of the drilling operations due to the early onset of the Altiplano winter. A total of 3,144.1 metres were completed out of the initial 4,000-metre drill campaign.

The first batch of analytical results for the program has been received from Andes Analytical Laboratories and correspond to diamond drill holes MV21-002 and MV21-004. True width is estimated between 75-95% of core length.

Both drill holes were oriented to test for the presence of high-grade mineralisation in hydrothermal breccia intercepted in historical holes and observed in the bottom of the Vizcacha Pit. Drill holes MV21-002 and MV21-004 both intercepted multiple intervals of matrix and clast supported hydrothermal breccia with intense advanced argillic alteration and widespread infill and disseminated pyrite and enargite mineralisation. The discontinuous nature of the breccia intervals in hole MV21-002 suggests this hole skirted the edge of the main breccia body.

John Currie, Norsemont’s VP of Exploration stated: “We are very pleased to have encountered high grade gold mineralisation at surface from these first two diamond drill holes. The presence of high-grade zones was also indicated by re-assaying of historic core from the Vizcacha Pit. These are excellent preliminary results in line with our expectations and we look forward to sharing more results with the market as they arise.”

Marc Levy, CEO, said, “The results from the Vizcacha Pit are very encouraging. We are excited to report near-surface high-grade gold intercepts as well as significant mineralisation that extends deeper than previous drilling in this area (to at least 189m at Vizcacha). This supports our thesis that we are in a large, poorly-tested mineralised system. We are looking forward to receiving the next set of assay results from our drilling program.”

The Choquelimpie gold-silver project was a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,700 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure.

