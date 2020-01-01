Roscan Gold drills 30 metres of 2.96 g/t gold at Kabaya

Share this article















Roscan Gold Corp. [ROS-TSXV; RCGCF-OTC] reported positive diamond and RC drill results from 23 holes totalling 4,158 metres at its Kabaya target with multiple holes intersecting high gold grades over wide intervals. Drill hole DDDBS20-008 intersected 2.96 g/t over 30 metres starting from surface. Drill hole DDDBS20-009 intersected 2.38 g/t gold over 20 metres from 46 metres. Drill hole DDDBS20-006 intersected 2.66 g/t over 17 metres from 166.2 metres and hole DDDBS20-14 ended in gold mineralization at 247.2 metres depth.

Kabaya highlights include 10.6 g/t gold over 3.0 metres from drill hole DDDBS20-003 from 84.6 metres, including 24.6 g/t gold over 1.0 metre from 84.6 metres and 1.64 g/t gold over 9.0 metres from drill hole DDDBS20-003 from 57.8 metres.

Drill Hole DDDBS20-015 returned 3.09 g/t gold over 9.3 metres from zero metres, including 8.73 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from 4.3 metres. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

Roscan believes that the Kabaya deposit is part of a significant structural corridor which spans from Oklo Resources discoveries of Seko and Disse, to the northeast of the company’s land package and then extends for 22 km on the company’s property, from Kabaya to the company’s recent Kandiole North discovery (KN2) and onto the company’s recently acquired Mankouke West land package, which shows a strong magnetic signature similar to the other discoveries on this corridor. Much of this 22 km corridor has yet to be tested and thus Roscan feels that the potential for new discoveries in this corridor is excellent and connecting these multiple targets via stepout drilling will be a key priority in 2021.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated: “These are very exciting times for the company as we continue our success rate with additional positive results at Kabaya. These results demonstrate the potential of the magnetic structure in the corridor that extends for 22 km from Kabaya to our newly acquired Mankouke West target. This is one of five major trends of gold mineralization on our property and we will continue to aggressively drill to build ounces on these targets in 2021. Since acquiring Kabaya in 2020, we have extended the average depth of mineralization from 58 metres to a vertical depth of 196 metres. Importantly, hole DDDBS20-014 our deepest intercept to date, ended in gold mineralization and remains open.”

Share this article













