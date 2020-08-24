Silver Elephant subsidiary acquires Bisoni vanadium project

2 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Silver Elephant Mining Corp.‘s [ELEF-TSX; SILEF-OTCQX; 1P2N-FSE] 100%-owned subsidiary, Nevada Vanadium LLC, has completed the acquisition of the Bisoni vanadium project from Cellcube Energy Storage Systems Inc. pursuant to the asset purchase agreement (APA) announced on August 24, 2020. The Bisoni Project is situated immediately southwest to Nevada Vanadium’s Gibellini Project.

Under the terms of the APA, the company has issued 4 million Silver Elephant common shares and paid $200,000 cash to Cellcube. The compensation shares are subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period expiring on January 19, 2021.

Additionally, subject to TSX approval, if, by December 31, 2023, the price of European vanadium pentoxide on the Metal Bulletin (or an equivalent publication) exceeds US$12 a pound for 30 consecutive days, Silver Elephant will issue to Cellcube an additional $500,000 worth of Silver Elephant’s common shares, calculated based upon the five-day volume-weighted average price of the Silver Elephant common shares immediately following the satisfaction of the vanadium pentoxide pricing condition.

Nevada Vanadium, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Silver Elephant Mining, is developing the Gibellini Project, the only large-scale, open-pit, heap-leach vanadium project of its kind in North America. Located in Nevada, Gibellini is currently undergoing project engineering and permit development. Nevada Vanadium additionally develops and has added the Bisoni vanadium project to its portfolio.


Share this article

More Stories

Star Diamond recovers 2,822 diamonds weighing 130.26 carats

3 hours ago Resource World

Galleon Gold amends $8.0 million financing

3 hours ago Resource World

Maverix Metals signs US$90 million Newmont royalties deal

24 hours ago Resource World

Gitxsan Company Becoming Major Player in Aerial Imagery Sector in Northwestern BC

24 hours ago Resource World

Wheaton Precious Metals seeks London Stock Exchange listing

1 day ago Resource World

Gold and silver price charts depicting ‘Flag formation’   

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Silver Elephant subsidiary acquires Bisoni vanadium project

2 hours ago Resource World

Star Diamond recovers 2,822 diamonds weighing 130.26 carats

3 hours ago Resource World

Galleon Gold amends $8.0 million financing

3 hours ago Resource World

Maverix Metals signs US$90 million Newmont royalties deal

24 hours ago Resource World

Gitxsan Company Becoming Major Player in Aerial Imagery Sector in Northwestern BC

24 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.