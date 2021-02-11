Tanzanian Gold raising US$21.4 million for Africa project

2 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Tanzanian Gold Corp. [TNX-TSX; TRX-NYSE American] said Tuesday February 9 that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 32.9 million shares at US$0.65 in a registered direct offering.

Expected proceeds of US$21.4 million are earmarked for the continued development of the Buckreef Gold Project in Tanzania, including capital expenditures, continued exploration and working capital.

The company also said it has agreed to issue to the investors warrants to purchase up to 16.4 million common shares in a concurrent private placement. The warrants will be exercisable six months after the date of issuance and have an exercise price of US$80 per share.  The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance. Closing of the offering is expected by February 11, 2021.

Tanzanian Gold shares fell 9.3% or $0.09 to 88 cents on volume of 291,680. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of $2.12 and 55 cents.

Tanzanian Gold, along with its joint venture partner, state mining company STAMICO – are building a significant gold project at Buckreef based on an expanded mineral resource base and the treatment of mineable mineral reserves in two stand-alone plants.

STAMICO owns a 45% non-dilutable equity interest in Buckreef Gold Co., the company that owns the project. The Buckreef Gold Mine was an underground mine operated by the Tanzanian State during the 1980s.

The project is located in north-central Tanzania, immediately south of Lake Victoria. The project area consists of the dormant Buckreef Gold Mine and four prospects with known mineralization: Buckreef, Buziba, Tembo and Bingwa.

Buckreef hosts a measured and indicated mineral resource of 36 million tonnes at 1.77 g/t gold or 2.03 million ounces. Inferred resources are 17.8 million tonnes at 1.11 g/t gold or 635,540 ounces.

The company said it is actively investigating and assessing multiple exploration targets on its property.

Tanzanian Gold has said it plans to initiate a preliminary economic assessment (PEA). Depending on the outcome of the PEA, it expects to undertake a definitive feasibility study as part of the process to fast track the project to production.


Share this article

More Stories

Denison Announces 2020 Phoenix Expansion Drilling Returns Best Results to Date at Zone C

1 hour ago Resource World

Golden Predator drills significant gold mineralization at Brewery Creek, Yukon

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Irving Resources drills 2.39 metres of 6.77 g/t AuEq at Omu

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Southern Silver intersects bonanza-grade silver at Cerro Las Minitas

2 hours ago Resource World

Thor Explorations drills high-grade gold in Senegal

2 hours ago Resource World

Renforth’s Surimeau District Scale Nickel/VMS Prospect Assays 0.483% Ni over 1m within a 13m Interval of 0.156% Ni Starting at Surface

3 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Denison Announces 2020 Phoenix Expansion Drilling Returns Best Results to Date at Zone C

1 hour ago Resource World

Golden Predator drills significant gold mineralization at Brewery Creek, Yukon

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Irving Resources drills 2.39 metres of 6.77 g/t AuEq at Omu

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Southern Silver intersects bonanza-grade silver at Cerro Las Minitas

2 hours ago Resource World

Tanzanian Gold raising US$21.4 million for Africa project

2 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.