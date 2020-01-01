Thor Explorations drills high-grade gold in Senegal

Share this article















Thor Explorations Ltd. [THX-TSXV] reported encouraging drill results from the southern Makosa Tail Prospect at its Douta Project, Senegal, West Africa. The exploratory drilling program was designed to test the mineralization along strike and down dip from the mineralization delineated from previous drill programs on Makosa. The results received to date confirm the continuation of the Makosa mineralized system along strike to the south.

Highlights include:

Makosa Tail Prospect mineralization confirmed over 1,000 metres of strike length in a number of parallel lodes including a 300-metres high-grade zone in a previously untested area.

Drillhole DTRC149 returned 5 metres grading 14.38 g/t gold from 36 metres, including 1 metre of 57.90 g/t gold. Drillhole DTRC145 returned 5 metres of 6.90 g/t gold from 15 metres, including 2 metres of 12.94 g/t gold. Drillhole DTRC150 returned 10 metres of 2.18 g/t gold from 24 metres, including 2 metres of 4.80 g/t gold. Mineralization remains open ended to the north, south and at depth. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

The Douta Gold Project is a gold exploration permit that covers 103 km2 located within the Kéniéba inlier, eastern Senegal. Thor, through its wholly owned subsidiary African Star Resources Inc., has acquired 70% of the licence from the permit holder International Mining Company SARL. IMC has a 30% free carry until the announcement by Thor of a Probable Reserve.

Significantly, there is a 1,600-metre strike length between Makosa Tail and Makosa that is yet to be drill-tested. Systematic infill and step-out drilling is planned to fully assess the ever-increasing scale of the project.

Segun Lawson, President and CEO, stated: “We are thrilled with these drill results. We are particularly pleased with the uplift in grade of the intersections which are all in a previously untested area. The Makosa Tail Prospect is open to the north and possibly to the south and we look forward to investigating if the mineralisation extends to the Makosa mineralised system. Makosa as a whole continues to grow with our drilling and understanding of the geology and we are excited about the next phase of drilling scheduled to start this month.”

Share this article













