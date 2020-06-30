Wheaton Precious Metals seeks London Stock Exchange listing

3 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM-TSX, NYSE], the world’s leading precious metals streaming company, said Monday September 21 that it is seeking to have its shares listed on the London Stock Exchange. The move is part of a growth strategy and would enhance Wheaton’s ability to access pools of equity capital available in the United Kingdom and key financial centres in the EMEA [Europe, the Middle East and Africa] region, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“As a leader in the precious metals sector, Wheaton is excited to take our place amongst the largest mining companies globally on the London Stock Exchange,” said Wheaton President and CEO Randy Smallwood. “The listing will complement our existing North American stock exchange listings, which have served us well over the years and supported our growth.”

Unlike traditional mining companies, Wheaton makes upfront payments and in return it purchases a fixed percentage of the future silver and/or gold production from a mine at a predetermined price. It can then sell the metal in the open market. In many cases, these agreements are for the life of the mine.

The company has streaming agreements covering 20 operating mines and nine development stage projects. These include Vale’s Salobo mine in Brazil, Glencore AG’s Antamina mine in Peru and Newmont Goldcorp Corp.’s [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE] Penasquito mine in Mexico.

Smallwood has said it’s a business model that shelters investors from some of the risks associated with traditional mining because after making the up-front payment, Wheaton typically has no ongoing capital or exploration costs.

The company recently reported record first half years results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, including record revenue of over US$500 million, nearly US$330 million in operating cash flow, a record 322,000 gold equivalent ounces sold and average cash costs of US$418 per gold equivalent ounce.

On Monday, the shares eased 2.5% or $1.70 to $65.83 on volume of 433,927 and trade in a 52-week range of $76.69 and $26.99.


Share this article

More Stories

Maverix Metals signs US$90 million Newmont royalties deal

53 mins ago Resource World

Gitxsan Company Becoming Major Player in Aerial Imagery Sector in Northwestern BC

1 hour ago Resource World

Gold and silver price charts depicting ‘Flag formation’   

3 hours ago Resource World

Gatling Exploration defines 4.5-km gold strike length at Larder Project

5 hours ago Resource World

Barrick accepts Environmental Court ruling; Pascua-Lama development project to transition to closure

3 days ago Resource World

Amex drills 189.4 metres of 1.07 g/t gold at Perron

3 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Maverix Metals signs US$90 million Newmont royalties deal

53 mins ago Resource World

Gitxsan Company Becoming Major Player in Aerial Imagery Sector in Northwestern BC

1 hour ago Resource World

Wheaton Precious Metals seeks London Stock Exchange listing

3 hours ago Resource World

Gold and silver price charts depicting ‘Flag formation’   

3 hours ago Resource World

Gatling Exploration defines 4.5-km gold strike length at Larder Project

5 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.