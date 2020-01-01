Adamera drills 12.2 g/t gold over 1.52 metres of at Cook Mountain, Washington State

Share this article

Adamera Minerals Corp. [ADZ-TSXV; DDNFF-OTC] has identified a high-grade gold intersection in the Overlook area of the 100%-owned Cook Mountain project in eastern Washington State. Drill hole OLV6 intersected 3.05 metres with 6.5 g/t gold, including a 1.52-metre zone with 12.2 g/t gold. The program was operated by Adamera and financed by Hochschild Mining Ltd. [HOC-LSE; HCHDF-OTC] which can earn a 75% interest.

Drill hole OLV6 was designed to test an induced polarization (IP) anomaly and gold in outcrop at the Outlook Ridge prospect. The high-grade intersection occurs from 239.57 to 242.62 metres down hole and is located approximately halfway between the Overlook and the Key West mines, which are 1,000 metres apart. The Overlook and Key West mines were mined by Echo Bay in the early 1990s and are reported to have produced about 500,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of about 5 g/t.

The 12.2 g/t gold intersection occurs in clastic rocks approximately 122 metres above the limestone contact and projects to surface along a topographic/vegetation lineament between the two mines. At the clastic-limestone contact, a 6.2-metre interval with 0.7 g/t gold was intersected, including 1.13 g/t gold over 2.44 metres and 1.3 g/t gold over 1.5 metres.

The IP response for this target appears to be related to veined and disseminated sulphides throughout the drill hole. In addition to the gold-bearing zones described above, several additional zones with elevated gold were encountered, including an interval with 0.41 g/t gold over 11.9 metres from 3.35 metres to 15.24 metres, incorporating a 1.5-metre interval with 1.03 g/t gold. This shallow mineralization is assumed to be related to the gold in outcrop.

“We intersected high-grade gold mineralization along trend and midway between two past-producing mines. We also intersected multiple intervals with lower-grade gold over meaningful widths. What is most surprising is the lack of past drilling in this area. We can only assume that drilling was focused around the immediate area of the mines,” said Mark Kolebaba, president and CEO.

These mineralized zones are being reviewed in conjunction with other available data sets in the area and have triggered a more comprehensive evaluation of the Overlook/Key West mine district. This evaluation will incorporate several other high-grade intercepts to the north and south of the OLV6 drill hole to determine an appropriate drill program.

Adamera Minerals is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic, Washington, an area that reportedly produced eight million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

Share this article