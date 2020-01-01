Cabral Gold drills 3.3 g/t gold over 11.9 metres at Cuiu Cuiu, Brazil

Share this article

Cabral Gold Inc. [CBR-TSXV; CBGZF-OTC] reported assay results from the first stepout diamond drill hole testing the PDM basement target beneath the recently identified gold-in-oxide blanket, as well as results on two RC (reverse circulation) drill holes from the MG target within the Cuiu Cuiu gold district, Brazil.

Highlights include a stepout diamond drill hole at the PDM target, DDH239 that intersected basement mineralization at the PDM target and returned 11.9 metres at 3.3 g/t gold from 112.6 metres depth downhole, including 0.5 metres at 16.1 g/t gold and 1.2 metres at 16.0 g/t gold.

DDH239 is the first stepout hole testing the new basement PDM zone and is located 120 metres to the northwest of DDH238. DDH238 previously returned 22.4 metres at 4.8 g/t gold from 114.1 metres depth downhole, including 1.35 metres at 62.0 g/t gold, and 1.3 metres at 9.5 g/t gold.

Results from DDH239 and DDH238 indicate that the new basement mineralized zone at PDM continues for at least 200 metres along strike. This zone remains open on strike and both up and downdip.

Results on two RC holes from MG were also received. RC262 indicates the presence of gold-in-oxide mineralization over 100 metres east of the current eastern limit of the gold-in-oxide blanket.

Alan Carter, president and CEO, commented: “The results from DDH239 confirm the presence of a significant zone of primary gold mineralization in the granitic rocks directly beneath the gold-in-oxide blanket at PDM. These results come soon after the results from DDH238 located 120 metres to the southeast, which returned 22.4 metres at 4.8 g/t gold and indicate continuity of the mineralized zone along strike. On the basis of these results, we have taken the decision to expand the diamond drill program at the PDM target and we look forward to further drill results from this exciting new mineralized zone at Cuiu Cuiu. In addition, the presence of gold-in-oxide mineralization over 100 metres east of the current eastern limit of the gold-in-oxide blanket at MG, opens up the possibility of significant additional oxide mineralization further to the east than previously thought.”

The PDM (Pau de Merenda) target is 2.5 km northwest of the Central gold deposit at Cuiu Cuiu. Diamond drilling tested for the presence of an underlying zone of primary gold mineralization in the granitic basement rocks.

This latest PDM results indicate the mineralized zone can be traced along strike northwest, which is encouraging. Cabral is planning 13 additional diamond drill holes totalling ~3,000 metres to determine continuity and limits of the zone.

Eight diamond drill holes have been completed at PDM and results are pending on three holes. Drilling is continuing.

Two additional RC holes at MG. RC265 were drilled on Section 553060 and returned 14 metres at 0.3 g/t gold in fresh unweathered rock from 35 metres depth (main zone), 6 metres at 0.2 g/t gold from 61 metres depth, and 15 metres at 0.4 g/t gold from 73 metres depth. This hole also intersected 2 metres at 0.2 g/t gold from surface within the blanket.

Diamond drilling is restarting at the primary Central gold deposit 2.5 km southeast of the PDM target. Assays are pending on eight holes from a total of 43 planned diamond drill holes at Central.

Cabral Gold has a 100% interest in the Cuiu Cuiu gold district in the Tapajos region, Para State, northern Brazil. Two gold deposits have been defined at Cuiu Cuiu and contain NI43-101-compliant indicated resources of 5.9 million tonnes at 0.90 g/t (200,000 oz) and inferred resources of 19.5 million tonnes at 1.24 g/t (800,000 oz).

Share this article