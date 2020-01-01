Mandalay drills 47.7 g/t gold over 11.7 metres at Bjorkdal property, Sweden

Share this article

Mandalay Resources Corp. [MND-TSX; MNDJF-OTCQB; R7X-FSE] provided an update on the eastern extension drilling programs at its 100%-owned Bjorkdal operation in Sweden.

Central Zone Extension infill highlights include 47.7 g/t gold over 11.7 metres (Estimated True Width “ETW” 5.85 m) in drill hole MU21-052, including 1,056.0 g/t over 0.40 metres. Drill hole MU21-047 returned 47.5 g/t gold over 6.4 metres (ETW 4.11 m), including 716.0 g/t over 0.31 metres and 507.0 g/t gold over 0.45 metres (ETW 0.23 m) in hole MU21-051.

Central Zone Extension testing returned 45.5 g/t gold over 2.3 metres (ETW 1.15 m) in hole MU21-028. Hole MU21-029 returned 83.1 g/t gold over 0.4 metres (ETW 0.39 m). Hole MU21-030 returned 8.4 g/t gold over 5.7 metres (ETW 5.35 m) and hole MU21-031 returned 5.1 g/t gold over 8.0 metres (ETW 6.13 m).

At the Central Zone Lake Zone Link, hole MU21-028 returned 13.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metre (ETW 0.94 m). Hole MU21-029 returned 19.3 g/t gold over 0.4 metres (ETW 0.35 m).

Dominic Duffy, President and CEO, commented: “Following the success of the Main and Lake zone extension programs, Mandalay diverted focus to this high potential area. These recent drilling programs have supported the initial finding with some of the best grades seen at Bjorkdal. Predominantly, the intercepts are interpreted to be direct extensions of the Main and Central zone veining, however, the grades recovered from the Central Extension drilling show a distinct upgrading down plunge.

“The increasing grades within the extensions of the Bjorkdal deposit at depth to the east mark a significant development in the multifaceted efforts to lift ore grades produced from the mine and will be a major focus of our production in the years to come. The Main, Lake and Central zones are all open to the north-east and those drilling results are showing higher grades the deeper and further to the east we drill. This is very exciting, and this drilling will continue to be one the primary exploration focuses over the course of 2022.

“As a result of these excellent results, a mining concession application has already been submitted to the relevant authorities in order to extend the mining license holdings to cover this eastward extension of veining.”

Since the success of the Lake and Main Zone extension projects, Mandalay has drilled a further 17 holes and 7,253 metres into the eastern extension of the Bjorkdal veining in three programs. These are the Central Zone Extension, Central Zone Conversion and Central to Lake Zone Link drilling programs. Currently, these results have been connected to the continuation of 21 existing veins and 16 new veins have been discovered. Significant grade also sits outside of currently modelled veining and it is expected that additional drilling will improve confidence in structural connections leading to further vein definition. So far, and to varying degrees, the veining has been extended up to 350 metres from current workings.

